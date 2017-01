Train Announce 2017 Tour Dates

By Radio.com Staff

Train have announced tour dates for 2017.

O.A.R. and Natasha Bedingfield have been tapped as opening acts.

Tickets go on sale Friday, January 27th at 10am local time. Check out the band’s full tour itinerary below.

Fri May 12 Las Vegas, NV @ MGM Grand Garden Arena

Sat May 13 Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl

Sun May 14 San Diego, CA @ Sleep Train Amphitheatre

Tue May 16 Phoenix, AZ @ Ak-Chin Pavilion

Wed May 17 Albuquerque, NM @ Sandia Casino

Fri May 19 Houston, TX @ The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

Sat May 20 Austin, TX @ Austin360 Amphitheater

Sun May 21 Dallas, TX @ Starplex Pavilion

Mon May 22 Rogers, AR @ Walmart AMP

Wed May 24 Birmingham, AL @ Oak Mountain Amphitheatre

Fri May 26 Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

Sat May 27 West Palm Beach, FL @ Perfect Vodka Amphitheatre

Sun May 28 Jacksonville, FL @ TBD

Tue May 30 New Orleans, LA @ Bold Sphere Music at Champion’s Square

Wed May 31 Nashville, TN @ Ascend Amphitheater

Fri Jun 02 Atlanta, GA @ Lakewood Amphitheatre

Sat Jun 03 Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion

Sun Jun 04 Raleigh, NC @ Music Park at Walnut Creek

Tue Jun 06 Virginia Beach, VA @ Veterans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach

Thu Jun 08 Camden, NJ @ BB&T Pavilion

Fri Jun 09 Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Music Center

Sat Jun 10 Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live

Sun Jun 11 Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center

Tue Jun 13 Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena

Wed Jun 14 Wantagh, NY @ Nikon at Jones Beach Theatre

Fri Jun 16 Bethel, NY @ Bethel Woods Center for the Arts

Sat Jun 17 Hershey, PA @ Hersheypark Stadium

Sun Jun 18 Saratoga Springs, NY @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center

Tue Jun 20 Darien Center, NY @ Darien Lake Performing Arts Center

Wed Jun 21 Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage

Fri Jun 23 Pittsburgh, PA @ KeyBank Pavilion

Sat Jun 24 Cuyahoga Falls, OH @ Blossom Music Center

Sun Jun 25 Detroit, MI DTE @ Energy Music Theatre

Tue Jun 27 Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center

Thu Jun 29 Indianapolis, IN @ Klipsch Music Center

Fri Jun 30 Chicago, IL @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheater

Sat Jul 01 St. Louis, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheater

Mon Jul 03* Kansas City, MO @ Starlight Theatre

Tue Jul 04 Englewood, CO @ Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre

Thu Jul 06 Salt Lake City, UT @ USANA Amphitheatre

Sat Jul 08 Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre

Sun Jul 09 Stateline, NV @ Harveys Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena

Tue Jul 11 Fresno, CA @ Save Mart Center

Thu Jul 13 Boise, ID @ Idaho Center Amphitheatre

Fri Jul 14 Ridgefield, WA @ Sunlight Supply Amphitheater

Sat Jul 15 George, WA @ Gorge Amphitheater

* Without O.A.R.

