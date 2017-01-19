The Curse of Being a Mom: Kid Germs

I thought it was my imagination.

I have never been more sick in my life since becoming a Mom.

Now, I have proof.

According to a new survey, the average mom gets sick 324 times during her kid’s childhood.

That comes out to 18 times a year!?!?!?!?!?!?

Here’s the breakdown of those 324 illnesses:

108 sore throats

108 runny noses

54 colds

36 stomach bugs or cases of diarrhea

12 cases of the flu . . . and six cases of lice and other random illnesses.

The survey also found the average mom only feels totally healthy 13 days a month. Yeah, a lucky 13 WHOLE days month!

HOW TO AVOID A WINTER COLD

The Doctor in the article gave her top tips to make sure you avoid getting sick this winter.

1. Avoid smoking and air-borne pollutants which damage the linings of your airwaves and suppress your natural defenses against cold viruses.

2. Get regular exercise, but avoid over-training as excess stress has a direct immune-dampening effect.

3. Get sufficient rest – people who sleep for less than seven hours a night are three times more likely to develop symptoms on exposure to a cold virus than those who regularly sleep for eight hours or more.

4. Stay warm and cozy – chilling constricts nasal blood flow and reduces local immunity. Getting too cold can triple your chance of developing symptoms when exposed to a cold virus.

5. Encourage kids to wash their hands properly – using soap and rubbing all over the skin area for at least 20 seconds.

6. Wipe down door handles regularly. Another good strategy is to use anti-viral tissues with substances such as vitamin C, which kills 99 percent of cold and flu viruses within 15 minutes.

7. Boost your diet by taking multivitamins and minerals to help to guard against micronutrient deficiencies. This is particularly important for older people. Research has shown that those taking multivitamins for one year had better immune function, mounted a better response to influenza vaccination, and had half as many days ill with infections compared with those not taking multivitamin supplements.

