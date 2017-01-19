I Got the Boys to Eat Broccoli

January 19, 2017 6:33 AM By Mike Stacy

As a parent it’s a struggle to get the kids to eat their fruits and vegetables… at least it has been for me.  When Ben & Jake were much younger I fooled them by chopping them really small and saying that it was seasoning.  As they became teenagers, a little cheese and crumbled ritz crackers got the broccoli down.

I was on Facebook earlier this week and saw a recipe for a Broccoli & Apple Salad that looked yummy.  Broccoli, Apples, Carrots, Cranberries, Pecans and a creamy dressing.  I took a leap of faith, went to Big Y and bought the produce and made it as a side dish for last night’s dinner.

They ate it.

They loved it.

Get the recipe here:  http://therecipecritic.com/2015/01/broccoli-apple-salad/

 

More from Mike Stacy
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WRCH Lite 100.5

Join the Banana Bike Team
Yeah It's a Snow Day!

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live