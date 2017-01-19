Homemade Hand Sanitizer

January 19, 2017 11:12 AM By Joan Dylan

The cold and flu season hit hard here at the radio ranch! Most of the on-air folks have had some flu symptoms: colds, sore throats, sinus stuff and this strain of whatever it is that won’t quit! I don’t like regular  anti-bacterial liquids  as they tend to  dry and crackle my hands and it has also been proven that over use, can actually lower your immunity to germs. I saw this little trick on Pinterest and made some DIY hand sanitizer.  So cost friendly and it actually feels great on my hands!

1 Tbs Witch Hazel

30 drops Tea Tree Oil( I get mine at Trader Joe’s

5-10 drops any anti-bacterial Essential Oil such as, Rosemary, Sage, Lavender, Peppermint or Sandalwood.( whole foods or on line)

4-5 drops Vitamin E Oil( any drugstore)

Yep, that’s it. here is the whole page link if you want more details or even other choices.

 

