They Figured Why Wait?

January 18, 2017 11:55 PM By Dean Richards

I was shocked but pleasantly surprised to get a call early on on Wednesday night’s PillowTalk from Shirley from East Haddam. It’s always surprising when somebody tells me “I got married today.” In the eyes of some I guess, PillowTalk is more important than the honeymoon. It’s even more of a surprise when it happens in the middle of the week on a Wednesday. Sounds like it was a rather spontaneous thing. Find out how and why Shirley and Ralph changed their status by listening to my PillowTalk conversation with Shirley by clicking the “Play” arrow below. The fit doesn’t get any better when it’s The Wedding Song by Paul Stookey.

Shirley Tells Us How It All Transpired

pillowtalk new logo copy They Figured Why Wait?
WRCH
playpause
