Spiralize This: Garlic Roasted Shrimp with Zucchini Pasta

January 18, 2017 12:24 PM By Joan Dylan
I got this recipe from one of my very fav sites: Cook,Eat, Paleo. If you have the Vegetti or a spiralizer, or even if you just buy your zoodles (zucchini noodles) at the supermarket which I do many times this is a great and grain-free, gluten-free dinner!
Ingredients:
  • 8 ounces peeled and deveined shrimp, thawed if frozen
  • 2 tablespoons olive oil
  • 2 tablespoons butter, melted
  • 2 cloves garlic, minced
  • 1 lemon, zested and juiced
  • ¼ teaspoon salt
  • fresh ground pepper to taste
  • 2 medium zucchini, spiralized or sliced into thin strips for zucchini pasta
Instructions:
  1. Preheat oven to 400 degrees.
  2. Combine all ingredients except zucchini pasta in baking dish.
  3. Bake for 8-10 minutes, turning once, until shrimp are pink and just cooked through.
  4. Add the zucchini pasta, toss and serve!
