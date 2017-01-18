Spiralize This: Garlic Roasted Shrimp with Zucchini Pasta

I got this recipe from one of my very fav sites: Cook,Eat, Paleo. If you have the Vegetti or a spiralizer, or even if you just buy your zoodles (zucchini noodles) at the supermarket which I do many times this is a great and grain-free, gluten-free dinner!
Ingredients:
- 8 ounces peeled and deveined shrimp, thawed if frozen
- 2 tablespoons olive oil
- 2 tablespoons butter, melted
- 2 cloves garlic, minced
- 1 lemon, zested and juiced
- ¼ teaspoon salt
- fresh ground pepper to taste
- 2 medium zucchini, spiralized or sliced into thin strips for zucchini pasta
Instructions:
- Preheat oven to 400 degrees.
- Combine all ingredients except zucchini pasta in baking dish.
- Bake for 8-10 minutes, turning once, until shrimp are pink and just cooked through.
- Add the zucchini pasta, toss and serve!