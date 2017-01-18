Low Stress Job Choices

Meditation & Yoga not relieveing your stress from work??

How about changing careers??

The Gang over at CareerCast.com put togethera list of the 10 least stressful jobs in America…

They factored in criteria like…risk of injury, tight deadlines, physical demands and working in the public eye.

Then, those jobs were given a “stress rank”

Here is how it panned out:

1. Diagnostic medical sonographer

2. Compliance officer (they make sure a company follows laws and regulations.)

3. Hair stylist.

4. Audiologist (they diagnose and treat hearing and balance issues.)

5. Tenured college professor.

6. Medical records technician (they organize and manage health data.)

7. Jeweler.

8. Operations research analyst

9. Pharmacy technician

10. Medical laboratory technician

CLICK HERE FOR THE WHOLE STORY FROM CAREERCAST.COM