Bob Seger’s Glenn Frey Tribute Song (LISTEN)

On this, the first anniversary of Glenn Frey‘s death, his longtime pal Bob Seger has released a tribute song to his friend.

About four months ago, Seger went to Nashville‘s Ocean Way studios to record a song he’d written about his late friend. “It’s obviously not meant to be a hit,” he says. “There’s no chorus per se or title section or anything. The idea was just to honor his memory and talk, very specifically, about my impression of him in 1966 when we first met.” Seger added, “I wanted a ballad with a heavy beat because that’s the way I remember Glenn.”

Instead of releasing it on a future album, Seger decided to simply give it away on his website to mark the one year anniversary of Frey’s death. You can hear it right here.