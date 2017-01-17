Try It Tuesday: Magnetic Charging Cable

January 17, 2017 6:45 AM By Leia

Today on Try It Tuesday, we are trying out the Waypoint EZ Mag Magnetic charging cable.  It plugs in to your power source or computer like your regular cable, but this comes with a tiny magnetic adapter you plug into your phone. Once you do that, it will be the last time you spend 5 minutes trying to line up your plug and fumble till you make a connection.  Allan Camp saw a Facebook Ad for the product and tried it out.

Photo by Allan Camp

Photo by Allan Camp

The real test was when he gave it to his wife Arlene to use.  She refuses to plug in the phone because of the frustration factor and when she tried the Waypoint EZ Mag there is an instant easy magnetic connection and you are done.  A little blue light comes on and shows that you are connected.  Connectors are available for plenty of different devices!  Two thumbs up for this product! Click here to check it out and get one for yourself!

 

