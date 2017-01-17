Tell Me Something Good January 17th, 2017

January 17, 2017 3:00 PM By Mary Scanlon

In the past year we’ve heard all kinds of discussion about how Connecticut is competing in the new tech economy

The Information Technology and Innovation Foundation researches issues connected to the new economy. They recently released state-by-state rankings on a variety of factors regarding the tech economy
And their verdict? Connecticut is right up there…Find out where The Nutmeg State landed!

AND

The winter theater season is in full swing at Connecticut’s performing arts theaters. From Broadway shows you know to stunning new plays you’ll love, you’ll find great options for theater all over the state. Here are just a few of the many theaters and their productions running now.

Listen to the podcast below:

Tell Me Something Good

