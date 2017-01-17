PillowTalk Poll: Facial Hair – I Can Feel His Face And I..?

January 17, 2017 10:40 PM By Dean Richards

I tried to grow a mustache and a beard in my late 20’s many years ago. It got mixed reviews. For various reasons, mainly cleanliness and upkeep, I nixed the idea. Seems like in many cases guys are trying to look older or at least more mature when they are young.

I shake my head at times when I watch a news anchor or some other talking head on television or a pitcher in a baseball game with something that resembles a tiny patch of moss on his face. In that case I often say to myself “Why bother? or What IS that? The other side of that coin is the guy who looks like he hasn’t shaved in about two and a half years. In that case I say to myself, “What the heck is he growing in that nest? That seems awfully unsanitary. How does he even come close to keeping that clean?” I know there are many different styles of mustaches and beards but some have no style at all.

How do feel about facial hair on your man? Always clean shaven? Depends on the guy? Does it effect your PillowTalk? Take our PillowTalk poll or leave a comment if you’d like.

