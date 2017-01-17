Our Companions Pet of the Week – Squizzle

January 17, 2017 8:00 AM By Mike Stacy

Squizzle is super sweet, gentle and full of vivacious charm! Her name is an Australian term that means to “take a peek.” She has a wonderfully curious nature and is always trying to take a squizzle at something that interests her! She enjoys starting her day with conversation, politely responding when addressed. Her favorite place is in a lap and she’s very well-mannered in her scratching habits, using only her post. This inquisitive and very friendly beauty likes to be in the middle of things and is always happy to socialize! She is even friendly when she’s sleeping … if disturbed with a pet, she’ll give a friendly little hello. While Squizzle loves people, she isn’t enthusiastic about sharing her home with other animals and needs to be your one and only. If you’d like to learn more about this very loving 9 year old girl, please contact Donna at 860-242-9999 x 302 or Donna@ourcompanions.org.  Squizzle will be attending our upcoming Meet & Greet event on Saturday, January 21, from 10 AM – Noon!  Come on out and meet this lovely lady, along with some other adoptable pets at 34 Sanrico Drive, Manchester, CT.

More from Mike Stacy
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WRCH Lite 100.5

Join the Banana Bike Team
Yeah It's a Snow Day!

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live