Squizzle is super sweet, gentle and full of vivacious charm! Her name is an Australian term that means to “take a peek.” She has a wonderfully curious nature and is always trying to take a squizzle at something that interests her! She enjoys starting her day with conversation, politely responding when addressed. Her favorite place is in a lap and she’s very well-mannered in her scratching habits, using only her post. This inquisitive and very friendly beauty likes to be in the middle of things and is always happy to socialize! She is even friendly when she’s sleeping … if disturbed with a pet, she’ll give a friendly little hello. While Squizzle loves people, she isn’t enthusiastic about sharing her home with other animals and needs to be your one and only. If you’d like to learn more about this very loving 9 year old girl, please contact Donna at 860-242-9999 x 302 or Donna@ourcompanions.org. Squizzle will be attending our upcoming Meet & Greet event on Saturday, January 21, from 10 AM – Noon! Come on out and meet this lovely lady, along with some other adoptable pets at 34 Sanrico Drive, Manchester, CT.
Our Companions Pet of the Week – SquizzleJanuary 17, 2017 8:00 AM
(Photo Credit: Our Companions)