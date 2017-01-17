Flipping The White House In A Five Hour Flash

January 17, 2017 3:07 PM By Chuck Taylor

When Donald Trump walks into the White House for the first time as president this Friday, his suits will be hanging in his closet, his personal photos will be on display; perfectly placed on tables, and his toothbrush will be near his favorite brand of toothpaste in his bathroom.

“The entire house has to be just the way the incoming family wants it,” according to former White House chief usher Stephen Rochon. And nothing can be touched until the Obamas pull out of the White House driveway for the inauguration ceremony that same day. “It’s more like less than five hours,” said Rochon, a retired rear admiral who oversaw the Executive Mansion from 2007-2011, including the transition between President George W. Bush and President Obama in January 2009.

All of the outgoing president’s family’s belongings must be carefully packed and moved out. All of the belongings of the incoming first family must be moved in and unpacked. The rugs upon which Trump walks will be the ones his family has requested. The furniture upon which they sit will be the pieces they picked out — whether they are new or chosen from a warehouse of historic furniture used in the White House before.

