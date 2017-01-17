If you are a pet parent you may have at some point thought about some type of Winter gear for your pooch. I mean, the New England Winter’s can be brutal on all of us and with doggie’s bare feet It’s tough not to think something could be done about it right? Well, Pawz Dog Boots are here to save puppies little tootsies and in style! Designed to go on easily and fit securely without zippers or straps the Pawz Dog Boot Company says, they are the most natural-feeling boot your dog can wear because without padding your dog feels the ground, providing a needed sense of security and they come in a pack of 12 for indoor and outdoor use. Plus made in the good old USA. click here for info
Dog Boots? Yes, Really!January 17, 2017 10:39 AM
Morguefile.comphoto