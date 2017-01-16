Sia: WRCH Artist Of The Week

Meet, Sia, our Artist Of The Week from the land down-under. Her Bio on Contactmusic.com says Sia was born in Adelaide, Australia to Phil Colson and Loene Furler and was part of the acid jazz group Crisp.

However, it was not until she moved to the UK that she gained any notable recognition for her talents. Read full bio HERE.

She has a new song out from the “Lion”sound track called “Never Give Up” The Lyric video is with Maddie Ziegler who has her own dance movie coming up.

More Sia videos. James Cordon from the Late Show with Carpool Karaoke.

Her first big records, Diamonds and Chandelier did great. Chandelier has a Billion views.

Her Song Cheep Thrills is #4 this week.