Keys to Keeping Your 2017 Goals

January 16, 2017 10:00 AM By Joan Dylan

Making goals or resolutions is easy… but KEEPING them not so much.

Here is a brief run down of a few checklists I found on Pinterest on goal setting 2017 boards  and Facebook’s Stiletto Dash. I thought they  had some  decent tips.

Keeping Resolutions:

1.Write it down. First of all, having your goals on paper allows you to hold yourself accountable. Secondly,  once you set an intention and put it out into the universe, you internalize it and will unconsciously carry it out.

2. Create quarterly benchmarks. To all the super ambitious people out there: this is for life, so sprinting is not really recommended…its more of a long run. Create exercises around achieving your goal and cultivate those making them habits.

3. Refine your goal as you go.  The last thing you want is to add stress to your life. If the goal is huge, break it down into steps that are manageable pieces and you’ll probably find that you are hitting more marks and eliminating some stress.

