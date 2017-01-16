Friend’s Pitch Keeps Lynn And Gary In The Game

January 16, 2017 7:00 PM By Dean Richards

Lynn from Hamden went to the ole softball game one summer afternoon many years ago and sat in the stands. She was there with her good friend who had a husband who was playing on one of the softball teams. Her husband was playing on the same team as Gary. Lynn was introduced to Gary by her friend and they hit it off.

It was a win-win situation because the whole thing will have lasted 38 years as of this coming September. Lynn says they listen to PillowTalk together every night. Lynn loves Gary “just the way he is” and always will.

More from Dean Richards
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WRCH Lite 100.5

Join the Banana Bike Team
Yeah It's a Snow Day!

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live