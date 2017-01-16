Friend’s Pitch Keeps Lynn And Gary In The Game

Lynn from Hamden went to the ole softball game one summer afternoon many years ago and sat in the stands. She was there with her good friend who had a husband who was playing on one of the softball teams. Her husband was playing on the same team as Gary. Lynn was introduced to Gary by her friend and they hit it off.

It was a win-win situation because the whole thing will have lasted 38 years as of this coming September. Lynn says they listen to PillowTalk together every night. Lynn loves Gary “just the way he is” and always will.