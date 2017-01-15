This Week with Allan, Mike & Mary

January 15, 2017 10:00 AM By Mike Stacy

We will keep you company all weekend long with great Lite Rock!  Monday is Martin Luther King… Leia will play more music in the morning and all day at work.  Then wake up with Allan, Mike & Mary Tuesday morning at 5:30!

  • Allan Camp will play Southern New England’s best Lite Rock in the morning and All Day While You Work.
  • Mary Scanlon will have your morning news every 30 minutes.
  • Mike Stacy checks the scoreboard.
  • Mark Christopher will check on traffic.
  • Joe Furey from the WRCH Fox 61 Weather Center will fill you in on the forecast.

6:10 BONUS!    You’ll win a pair of tickets to 2 Cellos in concert Friday, September 15th at the Toyota Oakdale Theater in Wallingford.   Tickets go on sale FRIDAY thru TicketMaster.com and Ticketmaster outlets!

2cellos 660x335 presale This Week with Allan, Mike & Mary

7:40 Show Me The Goodies – 
You’ll win BIG GAME EATS from Miller Foods of Avon including Hickory Smoked Turkey Drumsticks, Sausage, Meatballs, Shrimp & more.  You’ll also win a pair of tickets to a private concert with Bon Jovi January 25th at Mohegan Sun Arena!
bon jovi This Week with Allan, Mike & Mary

Try It Tuesday is at 6:10… Allan, Mike & Mary will try a new device that charges your smart phone with a magnet!

After 8:00 it’s Tell Me Something Good About Connecticut presented by Arbor’s of Hop Brook!

Wednesday, don’t miss the Song Secret after 8:00.

Friday morning, let us help you find the perfect plans for the weekend with The Weekend According to Mike at 6:10 and 8:45 presented by Green Pasture Meats!

It’s going to be a great week!

