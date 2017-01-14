Sunday Morning Smooth Jazz Brunch

January 14, 2017 8:00 AM By Greg Roche

If you’re a lover of smooth jazz and live music you won’t want to miss this weekend’s “Brunch”. Each hour from 8 until noon, we will have a chance for you to win a season pass to attend the Lyman Center Spring Jazz Series at SCSU. 

Don’t miss out on the opportunity for you and a guest, to enjoy four great concerts. Fourplay, Peter White, Lindsey Webster, Marion Meadows and Candy Dulfer are just some of the artists you’ll see at the Lyman Center. The winning begins Sunday morning at 8am, on the Sunday Morning Smooth Jazz Brunch, brought to you by Companions and Homemakers. 

More from Greg Roche
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WRCH Lite 100.5

Join the Banana Bike Team
Yeah It's a Snow Day!

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live