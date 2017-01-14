If you’re a lover of smooth jazz and live music you won’t want to miss this weekend’s “Brunch”. Each hour from 8 until noon, we will have a chance for you to win a season pass to attend the Lyman Center Spring Jazz Series at SCSU.
Don’t miss out on the opportunity for you and a guest, to enjoy four great concerts. Fourplay, Peter White, Lindsey Webster, Marion Meadows and Candy Dulfer are just some of the artists you’ll see at the Lyman Center. The winning begins Sunday morning at 8am, on the Sunday Morning Smooth Jazz Brunch, brought to you by Companions and Homemakers.