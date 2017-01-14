Easy Breakfast Recipe: Crockpot Strawberry Banana Oatmeal

It is my favorite time of year, of course its crock pot season! With my busy schedule and long hours I rarely have the time or energy to make something fancy and breakfast is a meal SO many of us turn to a drive thru for, or just overlook altogether!

Really breakfast is one of the most important meals of the day and as much as we might want coffee to count as a meal, we really should be eating something healthy in the morning to get the day started. THIS recipe couldn’t get much easier and if whether you’re prepping for the whole week or you’re feeding a crowd you cant go wrong with this one! Click here to get the full recipe!