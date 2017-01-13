WRCH Mini Reunion In Florida

January 13, 2017 9:54 AM By Allan Camp

I got a text photo from Roger Fenn (top photo center) yesterday who may have serviced your account when he was an account executive here at WRCH when I came on board in the late 80’s.  He continued his career in the great state of Maine and has now moved to Florida.  To his left is Joe Hann who did the mid day and afternoon show at WRCH for 25 years till he retired 2 years ago, and to the far right, Warren Schroeger, who was the Program Director that hired Joe and me.  He had a worked at WJIB Boston and was a specialist in the Beautiful Music format and made the transformation from instrumentals to soft rock.  These three hooked up in Florida, and sent photos to make us Yankees jealous.  It worked.  We are not wearing Hawaiian shirts in Farmington today.

