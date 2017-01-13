Winter Safety Kit You Need In Your Car Now

January 13, 2017 11:17 AM By Joan Dylan

We are  having  a mild Winter so far but we live in New England and even small amounts of snow mixed with rain and other elements can cause car problems. The experts on The Weather Channel say IF you can avoid traveling during storms that’s the best defense. We all know that isn’t always possible,  so here is a checklist to keep in your car just in case of emergencies.

  1. Flashlight and batteries
  2. Food and Water
  3. Essential Car Fluids. Check which brands your vehicle takes.
  4. Emergency battery operated radio
  5.  First aid kit.
  6. Jumper Cables

I checked a couple of places and Costco, Ocean State and AAA  have all of these things for now.  But get’em quick as they will sell out as soon as the storms are forecasted.  Click here and be safe.

