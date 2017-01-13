The Weekend According to Mike is brought to you by:

MUSIC:

Bowzer’s Rock ‘n’ Doo-Wop Party Volume XVI is Sunday at 3pm. Tickets $25-$35. 10,000 Maniacs perform in the Wolf Den at Mohegan Sun Friday at 8pm. Wolf Den shows are FREE. 888-226-7711 or http://www.mohegansun.com

Gladys Knight and The Whispers come to the Grand Theater at Foxwoods Saturday at 8pm. Tickets are $30-$50. 1-800-200-2882 or http://www.foxwoods.com

Jefferson Starship rocks the Ridgefield Playhouse Friday 8pm. Tickets $52.50. VIP Meet & Greet Upgrade for $50. 203-438-5795 or http://www.ridgefieldplayhouse.org

The Beatles: A Magical History Tour stops at the Great Cedar Exhibition Hall at Foxwoods through February 5, 2017. See the largest collection of Beatles memorabilia. Tickets Adults $15.95, Seniors & Vets $13.95 and Children 6-18 $10.95. www.foxwoods.com or 1-800-200-2882.

THEATER:

William Shakespeare’s Comedy of Errors plays Hartford Stage through February 12th… Tickets $25-$90. 860-527-5151 or http://www.hartfordstage.org

John Cleese, a founding member of Monty Python comes to the Bushnell for a showing of Monty Pyton and the Holy Grail followed by a Q & A Friday at 7:30pm! Tickets $49 – $110. 860-987-5900 or http://www.bushnell.org

Miss Abigail’s Guide to Dating, Mating & Marriage puts the audience in the middle of a live session with the world’s most sought after relationship expert. See it thru February 4th at the CT Cabaret Theater in Berlin 860-829-1248 or http://www.ctcabaret.com

The Musical [Title of Show] is at Playhouse on Park in West Hartford thru January 29th. Tickets $40-$50. 860-523-5900 or http://www.playhouseonpark.org

Endgame starring Brian Dennehy plays Long Wharf Theater in New Haven thru February 5th. Tickets start at $29. 203-787-4282 or http://www.longwharf.org

Hollywood at the Bijou film series features Alfred Hitchcock’s “PSYCHO” from 1960 starring Anthony Perkins and Janet Leigh – Shown on film, not video plus classic cartoons and an episode of “Flash Gordon” Friday at 7pm & Saturday at 1 & 7pm at The Bristol Historical Society – 98 Summer Street, Bristol. $3.00 donation – all ages – refreshments and popcorn also available. Proceeds benefit the non-profit organizations – “The Witch’s Dungeon Classic Movie Museum” and “The Bristol Historical Society” **Check out old photos and posters from PSYCHO at the bottom of this report! 860-583-6309 or http://www.preservehollywood.org

MOMIX, a dance performance strikes a pose at the Warner Theater in Torrington Saturday 8pm and Sunday at 2pm. Tickets $40-$60. 860-489-7180 or http://www.warnertheatre.org

EVENTS:

Don’t miss Ariel, Belle, Cinderella and more in Disney on Ice Dream Big at XL Center in Hartford Friday 7PM, Saturday 11AM,3 & 7PM, Sunday 1 & 4:30PM. $15-$70. http://www.xlcenter.com

It’s a Keg Rail Jam at Powder Ridge Mountain Park in Middlefield Saturday from noon to 2pm. Registration begins at 10am and is free with lift ticket. Prizes and swag will be awarded. 866-860-0208 or http://www.powderridgepark.com

Fire & Ice: The Annual Outdoor Winterfest at Saybrook Point Inn returns for a 4th year Saturday noon to 5pm. Check out a Fire Bar, an Ice Bar, and enjoy Winter themed activities. 860-339-0555 or http://www.saybrook.com

Check out Open Cockpit Day at the New England Air Museum near Bradley in Windsor Locks Saturday 10am. 860-623-3305 or http://www.neam.org

Pancakes with Penguins is Sunday morning at 8:00 at Mystic Aquarium. Breakfast is served buffet style and includes special guests – African Penguins! Advanced Registration required. Adults $24.95. Children 10 & under $20.95. 860-572-5955 or mysticaquarium.org

Over 2,600 Volleyball Athletes will compete Saturday through Monday at the Connecticut Convention Center. They will play on 26 courts with 12 matches per court every day each lasting no more than one hour. On Saturday and Sunday, play also will take place at six volleyball courts at The Den, an indoor volleyball training center and practice facility at 30 Baker Hollow Road (off Day Hill Rd.) in Windsor, Conn. On Monday, January 16, all of the final championship games will be at the Connecticut Convention Center. Spectator admission at the door at both locations: $13 per day or $30 for three days; Free under age 10. http://www.newinterfest.com

The Connecticut River Museum in Essex hosts its 23rd Annual Holiday Train Show Saturday through February 20th. Check out more trains and scenery than ever before including a 26 operational model train layout with a scavenger hunt. There is also an American Flyer and Lionel Train layout designed for toddlers! Adult Admission is $10, $8 for Seniors, $6 for children 6-12. www.ctrivermuseum.org

Take a spin on the Bushnell Carousel at Bushnell Park in Harford for just $1. Friday, Saturday and Sundays 11am to 5pm. The Carousel is heated for the cooler season! 860-585-5411 or http://www.thecarouselmuseum.org

