Flashback Friday: 1990 – Danger In Pisa, History In Virginia, Simpsons Debut

27 years ago this month, the Leaning Tower of Pisa was closed to the public due to safety concerns. After reinforcements were installed and a slight straightening of the tower was completed, it reopened once again in 2008. Engineers say it should be safe for another 200 years.

It was also when Douglas Wilder was sworn in as governor of Virginia, making him the first elected African-American governor of any U.S. state.

And the first regular episode of The Simpsons, “Bart the Genius,” aired on Fox.

These were the top 5 songs on Billboard’s Adult Contemporary chart for January 13, 1990:

#5 – Don Henley – The Last Worthless Evening

#4 – Rod Stewart – Downtown Train

#3 – Elton John – Sacrifice

#2 – Phil Collins – Another Day In Paradise

#1 – Michael Bolton – How Am I Supposed To Live Without You