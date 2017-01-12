Zsa Zsa Gabor’s Bel Air Mansion For Sale

January 12, 2017 10:00 AM By Allan Camp

I’ve always been interested in real estate to the point I took the course and got my license a few years ago.  I check out interesting listings from time to time and found toptenrealestatedeals.com.  This week they have Zsa Zsa Gabor’s Bel Air Mansion which has a fascinating story along with it.  On the same page you will find comedian Don Rickles beach house (which is charming) plus Carole King’s ranch, and Walt Disney’s Palm Springs home. So here is the link to check out those properties and more.  Click HERE  There will be some pretty hefty commissions on these little gems.

