When Kevin Wasn’t Looking

January 12, 2017 11:35 PM By Dean Richards

Relationships never seemed to fall into place for Kevin from Springfield. So he went on with his life. He spent three years overseas then came back and went to medical school. One night he was at a friend’s having dinner and Kathy was at the table.

His friends were kidding Kathy, warning her that she shouldn’t get involved with Kevin. That night Kevin and Kathy got to talking and really hit it off. They have been taking it slowly and have had many long talks since and they seem to be falling in love. In fact, Kevin told me that Kathy has so many qualities that he has always been looking for in someone special but could never find, until now. It all happened when Kevin wasn’t even looking. They said it wouldn’t last. Kevin wants to tell Kathy “Thank You.”
The song Kevin requested is a classic lite rock song by the Climax Blues Band.

