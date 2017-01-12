The Easiest Thing You Can Do To Live Longer

January 12, 2017 3:08 PM By Chuck Taylor

A recent study by the Harvard school of Public Health found that women who surround themselves with plants live 12 percent longer.

Whether you have acres of grass and trees surrounding your home, a blooming backyard garden or just some homegrown herbs on the kitchen windowsill, you’ll still benefit. It has to do with cleaner air; since many plants rid your environment of toxins. It also improves your mental health. Plants decrease the risk of depression.

I guess it’s time to add some vegetation to the home!

