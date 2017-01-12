Our Companions Pets of the Month – Mandy & Apache!

January 12, 2017 6:30 AM By Mike Stacy

Susan Linker from Our Companions popped in with two furry friends looking for love!

MANDY!

mandy 12 2 16 b Our Companions Pets of the Month Mandy & Apache!

Meet Mandy! This pretty girl is a large Catahoula/Australian Shepherd mix. She has lived in CT for many years, but originally hails from Arkansas. At the age of 9, Mandy is looking to find a quiet, kid-free home to spend her days. Mandy will need a fenced-in yard so that she can frolic around and play fetch. She would do best as the only dog in her forever home, but lives comfortably with kitty pals and would love to curl up in front of a warm fire with a cozy cat. To learn more about Mandy, please call Our Companions Animal Rescue at 860-242-9999 x302 or e-mail daryl@ourcompanions.org.

APACHE!

apache 122116a Our Companions Pets of the Month Mandy & Apache!

Sweet, lovable Apache has truly stolen all of our hearts! Between his tongue sticking out, his silly haircut, and his amazing personality, we think he’s quite the catch! This handsome boy is the perfect lap cat and snuggle buddy to just about anyone who gives him attention. He gets along well with other cats and is playful and social, though he is overall a very mellow and easy-going guy. At about 10 years old, Apache has been through some tough times and prior to having all but one of his teeth pulled, was in a great deal of pain. Now that he is happy and healthy, he is ready to find a home that will pamper him and give him all the love that he so deserves! For more information about this special kitty, call 860-242-9999 x302 or email megan@ourcompanions.org.

