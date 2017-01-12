A Gazillion NutriBullet Recipes

January 12, 2017 11:42 AM By Joan Dylan

My hubby loves household gadgets and just had to get me the NutriBullet for Christmas. I must admit I didn’t want one more appliance in my house and was wondering how in the world this thing was different from my regular blender (which he also bought me…)

Well, as it turns out I can put foods in the Bullet that I would not be able to put in the blender, also the clean up is wicked easy and the recipe book is really cool. The one thing I truly like here is that the extraction process ( getting the most vitamins out of each food source) tastes and feels different to me. If you got a Vita-Mix or a NutriBullet or Ninja for Xmas,  I want to get you hooked up with this free site that I found that offers over 700 recipes all low cal and packed with vitamins!

Click here for a gazilion recipes for your bullet!

 

