Song Secret: The Producer Did Not Want It On The Album

January 11, 2017 12:00 PM

In 1982, three brothers,  Jonathan, David and Wayne Lewis wrote a song and brought it to their recording session to put on their new album.  The producer said he didn’t want it on the album, because it was too different from the other material.  It eventually got recorded but by then, the female singer had been left the band and had been replaced by Barbara Weathers.  The song took off and was number one in June of 1987 and became one of the most beloved wedding songs of all time.  Listen to the Song Secret here.

