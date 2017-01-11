New Monopoly Tokens

Hasbro just announced they are designing new tokens for Monopoly to replace the classics like the top hat, thimble, and wheelbarrow.

Before you freak out, these new tokens aren’t going to be forever, they’re just appearing in a brand new edition of Monopoly called Token Madness.

Hasbro has created a website where everyone can vote on the tokens they want to see in the new game.

Here are a couple of options up for the vote:

A hashtag sign ,a TV, a Tyrannosaurus rex, a super old clunky cell phone, sunglasses, a scooter, a roller skate, a record player and a rubber ducky

Also emojis… Smiling face, Winking and smiley face, kissing face and the face that is laughing with tears popping.

Click Here to VOTE at VoteMonopoly.com.