Never Argue With A Frightened Horse

This is my wife’s horse, Oh Boy! He’s a pretty friendly and gentle horse. However, he doesn’t see very well, and therefore startles easily. Today while we were visiting him, his pasture-mate sneaked up behind him and gave Oh Boy! quite the start. Problem was, I happened to be standing right in front of him.

I don’t care how big you are, you’re no match for a horse. Me included. Oh Boy! took off running, and he wasn’t about to let me stand in his way. My sunglasses went flying in one direction, I went flying in the other. And while it may be well above freezing today, the only thing that did to the ground was make it muddy; certainly not soft. I landed hard! My entire left side was covered in mud. And I’m walking a little gingerly, favoring my left hip. I can only imagine how good I’ll feel tomorrow.