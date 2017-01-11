Fond Memories of 64 Years Spent Together

January 11, 2017 11:55 PM By Dean Richards

The way I look at it, a lot of things have to go right for you to be lucky enough to spend 64 years with one person. That is assuming that most of them were good years. First of all, you have to find the one early enough in your life… someone you care enough about through thick and thin to stay together. You also have to be lucky enough to stay healthy to last that long. That and a lot of other good fortune.

Pat in Ellington was with her husband William for that long. She lost him just recently in the last several months and tonight she called PillowTalk to send out a dedication in his memory. Pat told me that William was a wonderful man and that she misses him so.

I asked her to tell me some things about him that she wanted listeners to know. She said that he had so many friends and that he would help anyone. He was a real family man who created three children with her and last but not least was just nice to be around.

How lucky you were Pat to find a good guy and to have spent so many years great years together. Thank you Pat for sharing your memories of William with us on PillowTalk.

