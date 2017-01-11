Climate Change: We CAN Make Changes Now

There are so many ways to conserve energy and save the planet…yep, lil’ ol you CAN make a difference and it is not too late. Here are a few. The food tips at the bottom were the biggest surprises for me! Check Wikiposts for all the tips

Switch to energy-efficient lighting

Replace the familiar incandescent light bulbs with compact fluorescent bulbs. For each CFL bulb replacement, you’ll lower your energy bill and keep nearly 700 pounds of carbon dioxide out of the air over the bulb’s lifetime. CFL bulbs last much longer and use only a quarter of the energy of normal bulbs. LED bulbs also save energy but not as much. Hers the difference: CFL you have to dispose of in a very certain way and LED not.

Replace the familiar incandescent light bulbs with compact fluorescent bulbs. For each CFL bulb replacement, you’ll lower your energy bill and keep nearly 700 pounds of carbon dioxide out of the air over the bulb’s lifetime. CFL bulbs last much longer and use only a quarter of the energy of normal bulbs. LED bulbs also save energy but not as much. Hers the difference: CFL you have to dispose of in a very certain way and LED not. Buy energy-efficient appliances when shopping for a new appliance

By opting for a refrigerator with the Energy Star label it uses at least 15 percent less energy than the norm, you can reduce carbon dioxide pollution by nearly a ton in total. More info.

By opting for a refrigerator with the Energy Star label it uses at least 15 percent less energy than the norm, you can reduce carbon dioxide pollution by nearly a ton in total. More info. Reduce energy needed for heating

Much of the energy used for heating our homes is wasted, and yet the prevention is, in many cases, simple and inexpensive. Close drapes, block drafts by doors and windows and use the ceiling fan. People usually think fans and think cooling but the ceiling fan will help your heat to not rise to the ceiling and be wasted.

Much of the energy used for heating our homes is wasted, and yet the prevention is, in many cases, simple and inexpensive. Close drapes, block drafts by doors and windows and use the ceiling fan. People usually think fans and think cooling but the ceiling fan will help your heat to not rise to the ceiling and be wasted. Choose clean energy options

If you can choose your electricity supplier, pick a company that generates at least half its power from wind, solar energy and other renewable sources.

If you can choose your electricity supplier, pick a company that generates at least half its power from wind, solar energy and other renewable sources. Eat locally produced food

Today, the food choices available in supermarkets come from all over the world. All of this ‘traffic’ in food requires staggering amounts of fuel – generally by refrigerated airplanes or transport trucks.

Today, the food choices available in supermarkets come from all over the world. All of this ‘traffic’ in food requires staggering amounts of fuel – generally by refrigerated airplanes or transport trucks. Eat vegetarian meals

Vegetarian food requires much less energy to produce. Enjoying vegetarian meals once or twice a week results in significant CO2 savings. I am trying to do this once a week.

