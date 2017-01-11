Are Ariana Grande and John Legend Recording ‘Beauty and the Beast?’

By Hayden Wright

Disney has a long tradition of giving their signature show tunes a soft pop makeover. Case in point: Peabo Bryson recorded “Beauty and the Beast” with Celine Dion in 1991, and the cassette has lived in your mom’s Subaru ever since. As the studio prepares a live-action remake of the animated musical (starring Emma Watson as Belle) it appears that the song might get an update, too. When Ariana Grande shared an Instagram selfie from a recording booth, she coyly tagged John Legend and the Disney movie.

It’s far from a confirmation that they’re recording the theme from Beauty and the Beast, but the news would help bring the tale-as-old-as-time into 2017.

Let’s just hope Grande sings it in her Celine Dion impression.