Try It Tuesday: New Girl Scout Cookie Flavor!

Girl Scout cookies have been around for quite a while, and most everyone has a favorite by now. The standards are well known to everyone, remember that time the Girl Scouts showed up at the Oscars?

Well when we heard there was a NEW flavor in the works we knew we had to try it out. The Morning Show got to sit down and talk with Mary Barneby, CEO; and discuss what’s new with the scouts. January is a big month as they kick off selling season, not to mention the scouts are celebrating 100 years Girl Scouts selling cookies!

Girl Scouts have been selling cookies to raise funds—not the cookies we enjoy now –mostly baking their own, but it has evolved into what is now the Girl Scout Cookie Program. Click here to learn more about the new flavor, and find out where to get some for yourself!