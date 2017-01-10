Cheetah the Tortie is a beautiful girl! At 11 years old, she is an affectionate, people-loving lady who is playful and sweet. She will greet visitors with a polite ankle rub and loves to sleep in her human’s bed. She is pretty playful and will entertain us with a few swats of a toy, but is overall, a mellow, laid-back lady.. Cheetah is sure to fill your house with plenty of love and tons of affection! If you’re interested in meeting sweet Cheetah, please call 860-242-9999 x302 or email megan@ourcompanions.org.