Our Companions Pet of the Week – Cheetah!

January 10, 2017 6:10 AM By Mike Stacy

Cheetah the Tortie is a beautiful girl! At 11 years old, she is an affectionate, people-loving lady who is playful and sweet. She will greet visitors with a polite ankle rub and loves to sleep in her human’s bed. She is pretty playful and will entertain us with a few swats of a toy, but is overall, a mellow, laid-back lady.. Cheetah is sure to fill your house with plenty of love and tons of affection! If you’re interested in meeting sweet Cheetah, please call 860-242-9999 x302 or email megan@ourcompanions.org.

