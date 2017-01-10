Food Trends For 2017: Some Sustainable Others Unattainable

Just saw this article this morning in the Hartford Courant written by Allen Pierleoni on food trends for 2017. I will get right into it and sum up the article: Some food trends look like great changes that could sustain our health, as well as the planet, while others draw a parallel to a designer dress on the red carpet that makes all of us shake our heads and silently mouth the word “why”

I mean more restaurants that serve breakfast all day as a new trend sounds awesome as does coffee served in chocolate cones. But frozen spaghetti Popsicles, chocolate chip hummus, beet flavored yogurt? Why? I am all about sustainability and it looks like some great changes are on the way. Less meat and more fish are included and tons of pastas that are not made with wheat but grains like chic peas and lentils. For the whole article and more trends read the whole article on Courant.com/features.