Manny Ramirez Signs A New Contract To Play Ball In 2017

A man whose career has been spectacular, tainted, and twisted is ready to swing a baseball bat once again this year. At 44, Manny Ramirez has just signed a contract to play for the Kochi Fighting Dogs in Japan’s independent Shikoku Island League Plus.

The team announced the signing on its official website and posted a photo of Ramirez wearing his new club’s cap and jersey. Ramirez’s wife Juliana had revealed earlier in the off-season that her husband was working out in preparation for some kind of comeback.

Ramirez ranks 15th all-time with 555 home runs and 18th with 1,831 RBI after 19 seasons in the majors. A first-ballot ticket to Cooperstown would have been likely if not for his off-field distractions and controversies that seemed to follow him wherever he went.

The one most damaging to his Hall of Fame candidacy came in 2009, when he was suspended 50 games for violating the league’s banned substance policy. Ramirez tested positive again in 2011 and received a 100-game ban after playing only five games that season for the Tampa Bay Rays. He chose to retire rather than serve the prolonged suspension, although he later changed his mind and unsuccessfully attempted to catch on with a handful of organizations.

It will be interesting to see if Manny being Manny will be a problem in a country where integrity seems to be so important.