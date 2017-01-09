Join the Banana Bike Team for Multiple Sclerosis

Join WRCH’s Joan Dylan and Mike Stacy on the BANANA BIKE TEAM for the 2017 Bike MS Event Sunday, June 4th. The Banana Bike Team has been designated the Official Friends and Family Team of Bike MS! Sign up by January 20, 2017 and you’ll receive 2 tickets to a Private Concert with Bon Jovi at Mohegan Sun Arena 1/25! CLICK HERE!

Riding 10 -100 miles isn’t easy… but it’s nothing compared to living with Multiple Sclerosis. Imagine that today, in the prime of your life with beautiful children, a home, a career that suddenly you feel numbness or dizziness. MS Strikes adults our age out of nowhere and keeps them from moving. It could affect speech, eyesight, or cause paralysis.

This is why 28 years ago, WRCH became involved with the Bike MS Event.

The 2016 Banana Bike Team was a Top Ten Fundraiser in Connecticut donating over $10,000.

It is pretty easy… you can choose 2 to 100 miles to ride. There are massages, music, lunch and this year BEER TENTS for after the ride plus a great feeling of helping the 6,000 CT residents affected by MS.

Join the Banana Bike Team

OR

If you would like to volunteer, please contact Mike at 860-284-9132 or mjstacy@cbs.com

Coming Soon… Fun Events including a Painting Party at Scene Art Bar in Unionville!

The Return of Mike’s Chocolate Covered Banana Bliss at NoRa Cupcake Company!

The cupcake will be available at NoRa Cupcake Company in Middletown, Canton & West Hartford! Every cupcake you buy, Carrie and the crew make a donation to the National MS Society CT Chapter to fight Multiple Sclerosis. Order dozens for birthdays, anniversaries and office parties! CLICK HERE for all of the photos!