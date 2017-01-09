Greg Finds Happiness In Second Chance At Romance

Greg is another long time PillowTalk listener. He was also a devoted husband to his wife Julie for almost 20 years. Over the last few years Greg has dealt with losing Julie and Julie’s passing by dedicating songs in her memory on PIllowTalk.

Tonight when I picked up the phone on the PillowTalk love lines, it was Greg. The first thing I noticed Greg had a smile in his voice and was no longer fighting to hold back tears. His mood had definitely changed for the better. Click on the play arrow below and listen as Greg describes how he found happiness again and a second chance at romance. It all started when he answered a service call in New Haven: