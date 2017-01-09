Greg Finds Happiness In Second Chance At Romance

January 9, 2017 11:25 PM By Dean Richards

Greg is another long time PillowTalk listener. He was also a devoted husband to his wife Julie for almost 20 years. Over the last few years Greg has dealt with losing Julie and Julie’s passing by dedicating songs in her memory on PIllowTalk.

Tonight when I picked up the phone on the PillowTalk love lines, it was Greg. The first thing I noticed Greg had a smile in his voice and was no longer fighting to hold back tears. His mood had definitely changed for the better. Click on the play arrow below and listen as Greg describes how he found happiness again and a second chance at romance. It all started when he answered a service call in New Haven:

Listen To One Of PillowTalk's Great Love Stories

pillowtalk new logo copy Greg Finds Happiness In Second Chance At Romance
WRCH
playpause
More from Dean Richards
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WRCH Lite 100.5

Join the Banana Bike Team
Yeah It's a Snow Day!

Listen Live