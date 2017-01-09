Ed Sheeran: Artist Of The Week

Ed Sheeran is our Artist of the week. He just came out with 2 new singles. Here is the release from Atlantic Records.

Speaking about his monumental comeback after a yearlong hiatus, 25-year old Sheeran commented – “Hello 2017! I’ve been working hard on the new material and I hope you can be as excited about it as I am. I really wanted to show two different sides to my music that I’m equally as passionate about and I just knew I wanted to roll with two songs at the same time. I’m absolutely buzzing to be back.”

“Shape Of You” and “Castle On The Hill” together mark an exciting return for the multi-GRAMMY award winning singer-songwriter, showcasing two very different sides to his unparalleled musical palate. “Shape Of You” – co-written with Johnny McDaid and Steve Mac; produced by Steve Mac and co-produced by Sheeran – dismantles and rebuilds modern-pop music using little more than a loop pedal, an extension of the sound for which Ed’s become so well-known and has set him apart from his peers. “Castle On The Hill” – written and produced by Sheeran and Benny Blanco – pays homage to growing up in the English countryside town of Framlingham, Suffolk. Its driving beats and Springsteen-esque riffs collide to create another stadium-ready anthem. For more on Ed and his music check out his personal website HERE