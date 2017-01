This week on Rich Answers, Rev. Dr. Shelley Best talks to Zulynette Morales, a portal creator, an artist, a poet, a powerhouse, a queen, a alchemist, a bruja and a dance machine. They will be covering such topics like her background,Influences, cultivating limitless creativity and much more. Music in this week show by Odesza, Tangsauce and more.

Rich Answers /Zulynette Morales, Artist, Poet, Portal Creator WRCH playpause