The 2017 Golden Globes’ Most Musical Moments

By Hayden Wright

The 2017 Golden Globe Awards honored the year’s best achievements in film and television, but the broadcast included some standout musical moments. Jimmy Fallon played emcee for the evening while Tonight Show bandleader Questlove assisted as house DJ. From Atlanta to La La Land, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association honored musicians and musicals from screens large and small.

To open the show, Fallon recreated the opening to La La Land, 2016’s breakout musical. Stars like Nicole Kidman, Amy Adams, Sarah Paulson and Westworld‘s Evan Rachel Wood (in character as Dolores) joined the ensemble number—the Stranger Things kids even rapped! Finally, Justin Timberlake appeared to reprise the movie’s signature star-dancing sequence as Fallon’s partner.

“Just go out there and be yourself,” Timberlake said, before doing his best Jimmy Fallon impression. When technical difficulties derailed Fallon’s monologue, he urged producers: “Cut to Justin Timberlake and he’ll wink at me, or something.”

After Aaron Taylor-Johnson’s surprise win for Nocturnal Animals, Fallon returned with a quip: “Mariah Carey says Dick Clark Productions sabotaged my monologue.” Donald Glover’s ATL rap scene dramedy Atlanta won the Globe for Best TV Series: Musical/Comedy. Questlove’s DJ set didn’t disappoint: He played Glover out with Kanye West’s “Fade” from The Life of Pablo. Later on, Julia Louis-Dreyfus took over for Quest on the turntables—not a bad bathroom-break replacement.

It wouldn’t be a Jimmy Fallon hosting gig if he didn’t do some impressions—we saw his Sting when the rocker presented Best Original Score to La La Land with Carrie Underwood. They then presented Best Original Song to La La Land for “City of Stars.” Following that one-two punch, John Legend appeared to promote the film as a Best Motion Picture: Musical/Comedy nominee.

La La Land went on to sweep awards for Best Actor in a Musical/Comedy (Ryan Gosling), Best Actress in a Musical/Comedy (Emma Stone) Best Screenplay, Best Director (Damien Chazelle) and Best Picture: Musical/Comedy, going seven for seven.