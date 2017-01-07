Morgan Freeman Dramatic Belieber

So, Ed Sheeran released two new songs this week and they are AWESOME! Allan, Mike and I were talking about Ed Sheeran and how talented he is in the studio on Friday.

As our conversation rolls along and we are listening to Ed’s new music (Did I mention how awesome both songs are??), I stumbled across something about Ed Sheeran I did not know.

Now while we all were thinking Ed had a quiet 2016, he was nominated for a Grammy. Ed is the author of the Justin Bieber hit ‘Love Yourself’!

Did you know that?? It was news to us.

I immediately thought of the Morgan Freeman video I saw this week. Morgan was giving an interview for Vanity Fair for the movie London has Fallen. With his iconic voice, Morgan Freeman gave the interviews from Vanity Fair a dramatic reading of Bieber’s ‘Love Yourself’.

Well, that was a long way to travel to watch this funny video…. Just in case you missed it….

Check out Ed Sheeran’s Grammy nominated lyrics of Justin Bieber’s song in a dramatic reading by Morgan Freeman.

Phew… we made it to the point. : )