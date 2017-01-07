Easy Healthy Recipe: Sheet Pan Winter Buddha Bowls

I love a good Buddha bowl. If you’re not sure what that is the simplest way to put it is veggies and rice in a bowl, but it tastes like SO much more! My issue with some recipes is that I’m busy most of the week and I don’t always have time to make nice dinners when I want to.

This stood out for me because it sounds easy enough and I’ve gotta say with everything on one pan in the oven, it really doesn’t get much easier to make! Not to mention the clean up is a lot easier than some dishes too! Click here to check out the recipe and try it for yourself!