A Ten Year Old Girls Letter To Delilah

This letter to Delilah is from Danielle.

She Wrote,

I’m 10 years old. Today my dad did not work so we got Subway for dinner. When we got there it wasn’t too busy, but I noticed two ladies ordering and a mom and daughter sitting down. When it was our turn to order, we didn’t notice anything but when we went to pay for our food the cashier said that the ladies before us had paid for our dinner. We were shocked that somebody would do this for us. They left a $25 card saying to enjoy and pay it forward. That was more than enough. How nice and helpful. I felt great and I wanted to tell you about this kindness. I learned a lot about generosity from actions of these women I don’t even know.

