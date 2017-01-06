The Weekend According to Mike is brought to you by:

Green Pasture Meats, now available at Maple Hill Farms in Bloomfield Saturdays from 9am to Noon

MUSIC:

Blue Oyster Cult performs in the Wolf Den at Mohegan Sun Saturday at 8pm. Wolf Den shows are FREE. 888-226-7711 or http://www.mohegansun.com

The Beatles: A Magical History Tour stops at the Great Cedar Exhibition Hall at Foxwoods through February 5, 2017. See the largest collection of Beatles memorabilia. Tickets Adults $15.95, Seniors & Vets $13.95 and Children 6-18 $10.95. www.foxwoods.com or 1-800-200-2882.

THEATER:

Cirque Dreams Jungle Fantasy comes to Mohegan Sun Arena Friday at 8pm. Tickets $25. 888-226-7711 or http://www.mohegansun.com

Joy Behar brings laughs to the Fox Theater at Foxwoods Saturday at 8pm. Tickets are $35 and $48. 1-800-200-2882 or http://www.foxwoods.com

Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood Live! comes to play at the Bushnell Sunday at 3pm with singing and dancing and lots of family fun! Tickets $19.50-$39.50. 860-987-5900 or http://www.bushnell.org

Miss Abigail’s Guide to Dating, Mating & Marriage puts the audience in the middle of a live session with the world’s most sought after relationship expert. See it thru February 4th at the CT Cabaret Theater in Berlin 860-829-1248 or http://www.ctcabaret.com

EVENTS:

Friday at 7:15pm enjoy Hartford Wolfpack hockey as they skate against the Phantoms at XL Center in Hartford. $2 Beer and $1 Hot Dogs! Saturday its the Bridgeport Sound Tigers at 7:30 with a RED OUT T-Shirt night… Tickets $20-$47. www.HartfordWolfpack.com

UConn Hockey vs. Yale Saturday 3pm at XL Center in Hartford. UConn Men’s Basketball vs. UCF Sunday 5pm at XL Center in Hartford. www.Xlcenter.com

Papermania Plus comes to XL Center Saturday and Sunday opening at 10am each day. Considered the largest show of its kind in the Northeast, PAPERMANIA PLUS boasts quality dealers from throughout the east coast and Canada with collectibles around from A-Z: movie star posters, concert posters, post cards, photography, rare books, stamps, sheet music, tins, vintage valentines, world war ephemera, social and political items, news print, zodiac signs and much much more! Admission is $8. http://www.xlcenter.com

Getting “hitched” in 2017 or 2018? Check out the Connecticut Bridal Expo Friday and Saturday 11am to 5pm at the Connecticut Convention Center. Fashion Shows, vendors, giveaways for all budgets! Admission $12. http://www.jenksproductions.com

The Connecticut River Museum in Essex hosts its 23rd Annual Holiday Train Show Saturday through February 20th. Check out more trains and scenery than ever before including a 26 operational model train layout with a scavenger hunt. There is also an American Flyer and Lionel Train layout designed for toddlers! Adult Admission is $10, $8 for Seniors, $6 for children 6-12. www.ctrivermuseum.org

Winterfest features free ice skating at Bushnell Park and free skating rentals too daily 11am to 8pm through Sunday! http://www.winterfesthartford.com While you’re there, take a spin on the Bushnell Carousel at Bushnell Park in Harford for just $1. Friday, Saturday and Sundays 11am to 5pm. The Carousel is heated for the cooler season! 860-585-5411 or http://www.thecarouselmuseum.org

Green Pasture Meats are now available at Maple Hill Farms, 12 Burr Road in Bloomfield Saturdays 9 – NOON. When preparing food for your family, you have a choice…serve meat from some factory farm somewhere, or local cuts from farmers you know. At Green Pasture Meats, our beef, pork, lamb and poultry is sourced from over 40 Vermont family farm partners who are committed to humanely raised livestock that is 100% antibiotic and growth hormone free. For more info visit the website at www.greenpasturemeats.com