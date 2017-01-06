They We Made For March 22nd

Rick from Stamford was a Finance and Information Science major at Fairfield University. Kate also attended Fairfield majoring in Political Science. They had no idea that either existed. But they did have a few mutual friends. Fast forward to their 5th year college reunion. That is when they met. Their first date was a few weeks later. They moved to New York and dated for a year.

Perhaps one of the most remarkable things about their relationship is that both Rick’s parents and Katie’s parents got married on March 22nd. Yikes! So you will never guess when Rick and Katie got married…You guessed it, March 22nd. They have been married for about 3 years.

Congratulations Katie and Rick and thanks for sharing your wonderful story on PillowTalk.