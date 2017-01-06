My New Food Obsession: Swoodles

Our son Tim says just cutting back one meal a week to vegetarian helps not just health, but the earth too. I immediately thought Swoodles! Sweet potato noodles. I am looking at buying the Paderno Spiralizer. It’s $30 bucks and over 6,000 people rated it 4 out of 5 stars on Amazon! You do not have to buy the Spiralizer you can buy your “Swoodles” already done for you at Whole Foods and a few other grocery stores I have seen lately. Either way get some “swoodles”, and get ready for a binge- worthy dish called Swoodles and Spinach with Cashew Sauce. Its comfort, creamy and yep…easy!
This is the beginning of a long binge I can tell you now:
Ingredients
- 1 cup cashews
- ¾ cup water (more for soaking)
- ½ teaspoon salt
- 1 clove garlic
- 1 tablespoon oil
- 4 large sweet potatoes, spiralized
- 2 cups baby spinach
- a handful of fresh basil leaves, chives, or other herbs
- salt and pepper to taste
- olive oil for drizzling
Instructions
- Cover the cashews with water in a bowl and soak for 2 hours or so.
- Drain and rinse thoroughly. Place in a food processor or blender (I got better texture with the blender) and add the ¾ cup water, salt, and garlic. Puree until very smooth.
- Heat the oil in a large skillet over high heat. Add the swoodles; toss in the pan for 6-7 minutes with tongs until tender-crisp. Remove from heat and toss in the spinach – it should wilt pretty quickly.
- Add half of the herbs and half of the sauce to the pan and toss to combine. Add water if the mixture is too sticky. Season generously with salt and pepper, drizzle with olive oil, and top with the remaining fresh herbs.