My New Food Obsession: Swoodles

Our son Tim says just cutting back one meal a week to vegetarian helps not just health, but the earth too. I immediately thought Swoodles! Sweet potato noodles. I am looking at buying the Paderno Spiralizer. It’s $30 bucks and over 6,000 people rated it 4 out of 5 stars on Amazon! You do not have to buy the Spiralizer you can buy your “Swoodles” already done for you at Whole Foods and a few other grocery stores I have seen lately. Either way get some “swoodles”, and get ready for a binge- worthy dish called Swoodles and Spinach with Cashew Sauce. Its comfort, creamy and yep…easy!

This is the beginning of a long binge I can tell you now:

Ingredients 1 cup cashews

¾ cup water (more for soaking)

½ teaspoon salt

1 clove garlic

1 tablespoon oil

4 large sweet potatoes, spiralized

2 cups baby spinach

a handful of fresh basil leaves, chives, or other herbs

salt and pepper to taste

olive oil for drizzling